Terrifying consequences of crashing the whole society

At the same time, he’s pummeled by Democrats, Democrat media, and others, the President has to make life and death decisions. No matter which way he turns, he will be condemned. The way it is now, it seems hat if he doesn’t continue with an endless stay-in-place order, he will be held responsible for any deaths.

Meanwhile, candidate Joe Biden has literally disappeared while Democrats rail against the President and refuse to pass the third rescue package for the second time in two days.

Biden is very confused and any tweets or other comments are very carefully released. It’s doubtful he even understands what is going on.

BIDEN’S NON-RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

The President retweeted this observation by the conservative firebrand James Woods, in which the actor calls Biden’s non-response to the coronavirus, “truly frightening.”

“We are in the middle of an international pandemic and the Democrats’ lead candidate has literally disappeared from the face of the earth. Is this a preview of how he would lead. It’s truly terrifying. “Joe!” he tweeted.

He linked to Mr. Biden staring blankly at the camera for a moment until his wife appears to wake him out of a stupor.

We are in the middle of an international pandemic and the Democrats’ lead candidate has literally disappeared from the face of the earth. Is this a preview of how he would lead. It’s truly terrifying. “Joe!” #WhereIsJoeBiden #JoeBiden #WuhanCoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/eROCFrXdZ0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2020

Biden was a no-show for his first coronavirus briefing over the weekend. Instead, Ron Klain detailed Biden’s plan — allegedly Biden’s plan. The plan is exactly what the President is doing, although Biden would not have instituted a travel ban. The ban was the most effective and decisive action taken.

He literally plagiarized the President’s plan. We already covered that.

THE CURE CAN’T BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM

The President tweeted this morning that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” signaling that the stay-in-place orders are very temporary. He is engaged in a balancing act between the businesses and the medical community.

The impact of the state by state shutting down of businesses could destroy our economy. We cannot allow that to happen.

Dr. Fauci echoed that on Sunday in a science mag interview. He talked about the “unintended consequences” of “knocking down” the economy and “disrupting infrastructure.”

“If you lock down everything now, you’re going to crash the whole society, Dr. Fauci said.

If the economy collapses because people aren’t working, we will need a big socialist government to support them.