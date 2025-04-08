President Trump’s “One Stop Shopping” Beyond Tariffs

President Donald Trump posted some good news this morning, along with the market going up, South Korea is sending a team to the US to negotiate the tariffs.

I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large-scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big-time Military Protection we provide to South Korea.

They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States.

Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. “ONE STOP SHOPPING” is a beautiful and efficient process!!! China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA.

