Sec. Hegseth: It’s About to Get Worse for the Houthis

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, joined Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump for a press conference yesterday. He made it clear that the operation against the Houthis was successful and would continue.

He said the United States military would continue to protect American interests in the region. The U.S. will stop if and when the Iran-backed proxy terrorist group stops firing on American ships.

“It’s been a bad three weeks for the Houthis, and it’s about to get worse,” Hegseth told reporters. “It’s been a devastating campaign whether it’s underground facilities, weapons manufacturing, bunkers, troops in the open, air defense assets.”

“We are not gonna relent, and it’s only to get more unrelenting until the Houthis declare they will stop shooting at our ships. And we’ve been very clear with the Iranians as well: they should not continue to provide support to the Houthis, and that message has been made very clear,” he added.

Watch:



The Houthis have been attacking merchant vessels in the Red Sea for several years. This escalated after Israel declared war on Hamas.

Biden responded by adding ships, and Trump responded by doing something. The best way to avoid war is peace through strength. Letting 7th-century bands of fanatics defeat the world superpower isn’t working.

Fox News’s left-wing correspondent Jennifer Griffin harshly criticized the operations, claiming they are too expensive.

Naturally, Democrats are appalled. No one talks about its success or credits it for Iran coming to the table.

