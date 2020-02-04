President Trump’s Poll Numbers Skyrocket During Shampeachment

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are skyrocketing during the endless impeachment process. The seemingly unconstitutional impeachment will likely end in the inevitable acquittal on Wednesday.

The president’s approval rating now sits at 49%, according to a poll published Tuesday by Gallup, up from 45% in the last Gallup poll. This is also the highest approval rating Trump has enjoyed since his inauguration in January 2017, outside of Rasmussen’s daily polls of likely voters.

Gallup found that 94% of Republicans now approve of Trump’s job performance. Independents are at 42%. The poll also found an increasing majority of Americans identifying with the Republican Party, with 51% of Americans holding a favorable opinion of the party. That is up from 43% last year. In contrast, just 45% of Americans hold a positive view of the Democratic Party, down from 48% last year.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance.

Americans approve of his recent military action in Iran by 53%.

Americans’ confidence in the economy is higher than at any point in the past two decades. Similarly, national satisfaction is the highest in nearly 15 years.

Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, up six points from the prior reading in November.

It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed very high job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump’s ratings for handling foreign affairs (47%) and foreign trade (50%) are also his best to date.