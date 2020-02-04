This Is All We Know About the Iowa Democrat App Debacle

The media and the Democrats are playing down the disastrous Iowa fiasco, but, make no mistake, it makes them look terrible. They want to take over the entire government, but they can’t handle an app. At least, that’s what Republicans are saying.

Iowa kicks off the election season and the results provide momentum for winning candidates. That is lost. In addition, Iowa caucuses might be dead. There was nothing but chaos with no results.

One NBC panelist was caught in the background on a hot mic, saying, “Oh my god, what an f-ing disaster.” [Listen in the clip below]

As it happens, Iowa might not even have the results today, although they announced they will publish some of the results by 5 pm.

We have a good idea of how they will turn out based on the candidates’ internal polling and polling just before the Caucus. Bernie Sanders is probably the winner, Buttigieg did much better than expected (he sounds sane), Warren is still in the running, and Biden is on his way out, along with Klobuchar.

NBC hot mic captures “OMG, what a disaster” as they talk about candidates pic.twitter.com/IWfZsIOHPc — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@PolishPatriotTM) February 4, 2020

We don’t know if the Democrats tried to pull a fast one to bump off Bernie and it didn’t work, or they are just incompetent. We may never know.

THIS IS WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR, OR THINK WE KNOW

Allegedly, Shadow Inc., a company tied with Democrat propaganda outlets, is responsible, at least in part, for the app and the counting of votes in Iowa.

SHADOW SETS UP FAKE NEWSROOMS FOR DEMS

One of the propaganda outlets, charged with delivering pro-Dem info is Courier Newsroom. Virginia Dogwood and Arizona’s Copper Courier are two more propaganda outlets posing as news reporters.

The Iowa Democratic Party paid Shadow Inc. $44,666 on Nov. 15, 2019, and $18,517 on Dec. 6, 2019, according to Iowa state campaign finance reports. The Nevada State Democratic Party also gave the company $58,000 on Aug. 27, 2019, Federal Election Commission records show, reports Daily Caller.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign also plowed $42,250 into Shadow’s coffers in July 2019, according to The Daily Caller.

All these yellow journalism outlets are tied to Obama’s staff, like David Plouffe.

PLOUFFE AND ACRONYM KNOW NOTHING, THEY SAY

Plouffe was asked about it and said he only has a relationship with ACRONYM, not Shadow Inc.

Chris Hayes asks David Plouffe about Acronym/Shadow: pic.twitter.com/bLIrKW2te0 — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) February 4, 2020

That’s not all that believable since Shadow Inc. developed technology for the Iowa and Nevada Dems, Hillary Clinton, Obama for America, Google, Kiva, Apple, the AFL-CIO, and the DNC over a period of time.

ACRONYM SEEMS LIKE MORE THAN INVESTORS

HuffPost, citing campaign finance records, reported out ACRONYM’s role in the debacle late Monday night. They say ACRONYM owns Shadow Inc.

State campaign finance records indicate the Iowa Democratic Party paid Shadow, a tech company that joined with Acronym last year, more than $60,000 for “website development” over two installments in November and December of last year. The website was actually the app that didn’t work.

ACRONYM has stated they know nothing about Shadow’s involvement and are investors in Shadow Inc., not owners.

However, in January 2019, Tara McGowan, the head of Acronym, announced that her firm had “acquired” Niemira’s Groundbase company, adding that he and his team were “launching Shadow, a new tech company to build smarter infrastructure for campaigns.”

THE APP DEBACLE

The Iowa Democratic Party had refused to reveal details about the app responsible for counting and reporting the votes, including the company behind it and what security measures were being taken to safeguard the results, arguing that it made the technology more vulnerable to hackers.

Some of those involved in last night’s debacle say the app went down, others say it didn’t. Others said they couldn’t log in. At best, the app was very slow.

In the middle of all this, the Iowa Democratic Party was also performing “quality control checks,” Iowa Starting Line reported.

The backup mobile app didn’t work either, according to reports.

The FBI offered to look into it, but, as usual, the Democratic National Committee refused the help.

We might have 50% or more of the results by 5 pm. The Dem candidates are all in New Hampshire.