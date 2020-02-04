Rush’s illness proves once again the hate comes from the left

By
M. Dowling
-
0

On Monday, we were given the terrible news that conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer.

There was an outpouring of prayers and support for the man who pioneered talk radio.

There was also pure hatred from most on the tolerant, civil left.

Describing the day as “one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me,” Limbaugh spoke of the “incredible bond” he has with his listeners.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” he said. “It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

His emotional report ended with him saying, “Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you.”

President Donald Trump was among those sending words of encouragement to Mr. Limbaugh.

“Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!” the president tweeted.

A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, the congresswoman from Hawaii, weighed in to wish Limbaugh “God’s love.”

She was the exception from the left.

As for the majority of the hate-filled left on social media, they did what they always do.

HATE COMES FROM THE LEFT – ALL OF IT

So-called comedian Nick Pappas said, “I’m so sorry for lung cancer, no one deserves Rush Limbaugh,” the NBC ‘Late Night Writers Workshop’ member tweeted. “I wish him the best medical care he’s worked on denying to others.”

He received an interesting response, although most were hateful.

‘Man of God,’ Bishop Talbert Swan called him vile names, falsely claiming Rush is a “white supremacist.”

Brian Stelter’s thread was filled with despicable people, and the thread is still up. He hasn’t commented and the people continue to wish harm to come to Rush.

SOME OF THE TWEETS

RUSH’S ANNOUNCEMENT

