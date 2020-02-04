Rush’s illness proves once again the hate comes from the left

On Monday, we were given the terrible news that conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer.

There was an outpouring of prayers and support for the man who pioneered talk radio.

There was also pure hatred from most on the tolerant, civil left.

Describing the day as “one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me,” Limbaugh spoke of the “incredible bond” he has with his listeners.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” he said. “It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

His emotional report ended with him saying, “Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you.”

President Donald Trump was among those sending words of encouragement to Mr. Limbaugh.

“Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!” the president tweeted.

A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, the congresswoman from Hawaii, weighed in to wish Limbaugh “God’s love.”

To Rush Limbaugh: I and my family send our love and best wishes to you and your loved ones at this difficult moment in your life. May your hearts and minds be filled with and strengthened by God's love. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 4, 2020

She was the exception from the left.

As for the majority of the hate-filled left on social media, they did what they always do.

HATE COMES FROM THE LEFT – ALL OF IT

So-called comedian Nick Pappas said, “I’m so sorry for lung cancer, no one deserves Rush Limbaugh,” the NBC ‘Late Night Writers Workshop’ member tweeted. “I wish him the best medical care he’s worked on denying to others.”

He received an interesting response, although most were hateful.

Instrestingly enough… Over the past 25 years, Rush Limbaugh and his audience have collectively raised nearly $44 million dollars for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — Zaven (@faktsonly) February 3, 2020

‘Man of God,’ Bishop Talbert Swan called him vile names, falsely claiming Rush is a “white supremacist.”

I take no pleasure in anyone’s sickness, but, Rush Limbaugh is a vile, hateful, white supremacist, who has spread racist vitriol on the airwaves of America for 30 years. It’s telling that Mike Pence is celebrating this bigot as a “National Treasure.”https://t.co/nTr7TtzO8j https://t.co/sb5nEBnFrj — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 4, 2020

Brian Stelter’s thread was filled with despicable people, and the thread is still up. He hasn’t commented and the people continue to wish harm to come to Rush.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this…” Rush Limbaugh announced that he has advanced stage lung cancer. He said the diagnosis was confirmed about two weeks ago. https://t.co/t8H6IFTzOh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 3, 2020

SOME OF THE TWEETS

Couldn’t have happened to a better person. I guess since he is a cancer to society, life is imitating art here. — RNR (@rnr725) February 3, 2020

He, literally, has encouraged rightwing politicians to harm people, deprive healthcare, imprison innocent children and let people die. Lives will be saved when he is gone. — Tom (@tgordonvideo) February 3, 2020

Although I have agreed with almost zero of anything Rush has ever said, I’ve never wished him harm. Having said that, I care about as much about his health as he cares about kids in cages, police brutality or liberals in general. When he’s gone, he won’t be hard for me to forget. — Gene Johnson (@gene423) February 3, 2020

Such a painful disease. The suffering he will experience. The anguish of facing death after his despicable life will be a burden so heavy, it will destroy his soul. — Alfonso Santillana (@alfysantillana) February 3, 2020

“I’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure” Your time has come you vicious racist PO S. — The Left Independent (@Bboone24Brandon) February 3, 2020

