On Thursday, Secretary of State Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump stated from the White House that U.S. troops had been deployed to the Panama Canal.

“We’re taking back the canal. China’s had too much influence; Obama and others let them creep in. We, along with Panama, are pushing them out, Sir,” Hegseth told Trump at a Cabinet meeting in front of the press.

Sec. Hegseth visited Panama earlier this week and said Panama President José Raúl Mulino was positive about partnering with U.S. troops to get “the Communist Chinese out.”

“We’ve moved a lot of troops to Panama, and, uh, filled up some areas that we used to have, we didn’t have any longer, but we have them now, and I think it’s in very good control, right?” Trump said, turning to Hegseth, who responded, “Yes, Sir.”

Sec. Hegseth said that Panama President Mulino was “very complimentary” of President Trump. “He is a great ally,” Hegseth said.

According to the Defense Secretary, former presidents, including Obama, have allowed the Chinese Communists to move in. China has refused to let a Hong Kong company cancel the agreement to control two ports and turn them over to BlackRock.

ESG BlackRock is prepared to take over two key ports, but don’t they work with China?

