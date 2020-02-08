President Warren will enforce laws that should terrify Americans

Elizabeth Warren, a fake Indian, made a startling comment at Friday night’s debates. The Massachusetts senator called for “race-conscious laws.” She abandoned all appearances of equality before the law.

This follows an impeachment which deprived the President of the United States of due process, the presumption of innocence, and proper legal representation during mostly-secret star chamber testimony with Schiff blocking witnesses from answering Republican congress peoples’ questions.

Warren’s comments at the New Hampshire debate came during a discussion on race and criminal justice reform. She tweeted it as well in case you think she isn’t serious.

“We need to rework our criminal justice system from the very front end on what we make illegal all the way through the system and how we help people come back into the community,” she said.

“But we cannot just say criminal justice is the only time we want to talk about race specifically,” Warren added.

“We need to start having race-conscious laws.”

She wants these social engineering laws in every aspect of our lives.

“You can’t just repeal that and say, ‘OK, now everything is even.’ It’s not. We need race-conscious laws in education, in employment, in entrepreneurship, to make this country a country of opportunity for everyone, no matter the color of their skin.”

Chief Warren stereotypes, social engineers, categorizes, divides people according to the color of their skin (and gender, etc.) and gives special privileges to her select groups. Those are the characteristics of an authoritarian ruler.

America does have a dark history and a good history. Historically, our predecessors treated Native-Americans and blacks terribly. You and I didn’t do it, but the people before us, at a different time, did.

Stereotyping people now because of people we have nothing to do with is not helpful or fair or American.

We need a fair country where all men are created equal, not manufactured with equal outcomes throughout their lives.

We must rework our justice system from what we criminalize at the front end, to how we help people come back to their communities. But we can’t say criminal justice is the only time we want to talk about race specifically. We must start having race-conscious laws. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

She provided housing as an example:

“I have a great housing plan to build more housing in America. But understand, it was the policy of the United States of America to discriminate against African-Americans and any other people of color for buying homes until 1965,” Warren said.

For generations, government redlining prevented people of color from buying homes. You can’t just repeal that and think everything is fine. We need race-conscious laws in education, in employment, and entrepreneurship to make this a country of opportunity for everyone. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

What makes America great is that we are all considered equal under state and federal law.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence.

Her authoritarian, Hitlerian goals, will divide Americans and harm much of the nation. She thinks, oddly, that her lawless approach is the rule of law. Our Constitution is our Rule of Law. Someone, please, tell her.

Watch:

Did Elizabeth Warren really say “We need to reestablish Rule of Law in this country?” Yeah, sure, Liz— like starting with Sanctuary City policies that put American lives in danger every day? You mean like that rule of law?#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/A3udNYY5OV — Tyler Bowyer (@conservatyler) February 8, 2020

She believes in the worth of people, except for babies:

Elizabeth Warren says that she “learned early on about the worth of every single human being.” Sen. Warren also believes in abortion at any time for any reason. So the question I’m left with is… Why are unborn human beings worth so little to you @ewarren? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/l1AzaQCQ5V — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 8, 2020

States are trying to ban safe, legal abortion outright, and the Supreme Court seems to be headed in that direction as well. If we are going to protect our rights, we cannot rely on the courts. We need federal laws to protect the right to an abortion. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/h2FAnHnxKR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

As she allows our country to become overrun with foreigners here illegally, and sets criminals free, she will disarm us (it’s not gun violence, it’s gang violence and suicides):

The vast majority agree on policy solutions to help end gun violence right now. But nothing gets done because the gun industry is holding our Congress hostage. We need to root out corruption in Washington. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/MHeLla7a1A — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

This anti-American ranting from one so close to the presidency should terrify all Americans.