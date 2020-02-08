NYC Mayor De Blasio Looks to Save the City from Himself

Bill de Blasio, the communist mayor of New York City appears to have realized his own policies are destroying the city. He is going to start saving the city from himself — allegedly.

“Here comes Mayor de Blasio, in his seventh State of the City speech, promising to cut small-business fines in half, to help mom-and-pop shops not only struggling to pay the rent, not only trying to compete with the Amazons of the world but twisting themselves into pretzels to navigate a maze of new rules, regulations and costs, including some he himself saddled them with. We’ll believe it when we see it,” the NY Daily News Editorial Board wrote.

The NY Daily News Board suffers from a serious lack of self-awareness since they are part of the problem and encourage these unworkable far-left policies.

SPIKE IN VIOLENCE MIGHT NOT JUST BE ABOUT THE WEATHER

He also seems to realize there is a spike in violence after the free-wheeling, pro-criminal policies were enacted.

“We had, for six years, steady decreases in crime across the board. There’s not a whole lot of other environmental things that have changed recently,” Hizzoner told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer on new CompStat data that shows crime has soared since the new laws took effect at the start of 2020. “It sort of stands out like a sore thumb that this is the single biggest new thing in the equation and we saw an extraordinary jump.”

“Of course there’s always a possibility this is plain statistical variation, that happens sometimes,” he added. “But I think it’s pretty clear that there’s only one new major piece in the equation.”

The controversial law bars judges from setting bail to hold criminal defendants for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies cases. It’s come under intense criticism from law enforcement officials and prosecutors.

He is also critical of the new bail reform laws at the state level which he supported because his commie rival Andrew Cuomo signed the bill.

HOUSING SUFFERS UNDER HIS REGULATIONS

De Blasio is concerned about the affordability of housing in New York City and that’s good, but his solution isn’t. He keeps falling back on his communist/socialist ideas.

He wants to ban landlords from demanding deposits or telling them they have to take them in monthly deposits (that might be okay).

The mayor might legalize basement units (why are they banned?), and he might set aside more units for the poor.

Unfortunately, he will pass more regulations to protect renters and deadbeats at the expense of the owners of the properties.

OPINION

What about the middle class? There is literally nothing for them. Leftists don’t like the middle class, private property, individual liberty, they just don’t, and they remove all incentives from people to work hard.

It is hard for the king of socialism to think out of the hard-left box so we will believe it when we see it. De Blasio thinks everything should be free for the needy at the expense of those who worked hard and aren’t needy. He wants to social engineer that. It’s the core belief that guides everything he does. He believes big government can do it all — leave nothing to dopey Americans.