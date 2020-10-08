President will make certain everyone gets the same medication he received

Yesterday, the amazingly healthy President, said he thinks the experimental drug Regeneron made the difference for him. There is also a similar drug from Eli Lily and he wants both drugs sent immediately to those ailing from COVID-19.

He’s using his authority to rush the drug.

This is his message: “I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president…”

He also received Remdesivir, zinc, and other medications but Regeneron was the first drug he received. It gave him a big does of antibodies.

