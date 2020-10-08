President will NOT participate in a virtual debate just announced by the commission

President Trump said Thursday that he would not participate in a virtual debate, minutes after the organizing commission announced that next week’s event would be virtual to protect the health of those involved.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump, who was diagnosed last week with the coronavirus, said in an interview on Fox Business, claiming the Commission on Presidential Debates is “trying to protect” Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The commission said Thursday morning that the second presidential debate, slated for Oct. 15 in Miami, would take the form of a virtual town-hall meeting “to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump went on. “I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate.”

The president said he wasn’t going to “sit at a computer” to debate, calling it “ridiculous.”

“They’re trying to protect Biden,” Trump said. “Everybody is.”

His campaign seemed to accept the rule change but he won’t. Trump said he wasn’t informed and he never agreed to it.

He is doing well after he was infected with the virus:

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020