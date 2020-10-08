Cuckolded husband wants ‘so hot and so fun’ Cal Cunningham to drop out

The husband of the woman who confirmed an extramarital affair with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham said he should drop out of the North Carolina race, The News Observer reported.

Jeremy Todd is an Army veteran who served 19-plus years. His wife, Arlene Guzman Todd, has confirmed she had an intimate relationship with Cunningham after the candidate’s campaign confirmed the authenticity of suggestive text messages between the two.

“Mr. Cunningham chose to repeatedly engage in activities that would hurt his family and a fellow junior officer and veteran,” Jeremy Todd said in a statement Wednesday to The News & Observer.

“If elected, I can only imagine how misplaced his judgment would be for the people he’s charged to represent,” Todd said. “I firmly believe Mr. Cunningham should drop out of the Senate race and ask that his behavior and actions be reviewed under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

Cunningham is running against Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican. Cunningham has not indicated he plans to drop out of the race or suspend his campaign.

The text messages between Cunningham and Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California, were first reported in early October by NationalFile.com.

To complicate matters, Cunningham lied and said it was during a separation, but this affair was on recently.

Democrats definitely won’t care. Morals and character are not something they consider in general when it comes to politics.

TOM TILLIS RESPONDS

“The scandal itself shows that Cunningham lacks the judgment and character necessary to be a United States Senator, but his inability to apologize and fully account for his transgressions makes them even worse,” Tillis campaign manager Luke Blanchat said in a statement.

“Cunningham has said the truth still matters in North Carolina, and it’s time he comes clean to the voters and the press about the full scope of his misconduct.”

Tom Tillis calls Cunningham’s campaign one big lie:

Am FEW OF THE TEXTS

“So hot and so fun” Cal: