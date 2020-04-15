President will re-open the country in “beautiful little pieces”

The president said he would probably hold a conference call with governors on Thursday.

“I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,” he said. “We’ll open it up in beautiful little pieces.”

“I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, in a very powerful way, a reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” Mr. Trump said. “Some can open very, very shortly, if not immediately.”

He said certain states “are in much different condition” than others such as hotspots like New York and New Jersey.

“Actually there are over 20 that are in extremely good shape,” Mr. Trump said. “We think we’re going to be able to get them to open fairly quickly, and then others will follow. The federal government will be watching them very closely. And we’ll be there to help.”

Some critics said Mr. Trump was merely granting states the authority they already have.

“I am hereby authorizing everyone to do things that they were already authorized to do,” Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, said in a snarky tweet.

If governors think they can open without the President’s support, they will find out quickly how vulnerable they are.

PELOSI’S AT THE CAULDRON

While he was conducting his briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stirred her poisoned brew, warning Americans to “ignore the lies” on the next steps.

"There are important decisions ahead," the California Democrat wrote. "But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily."

She accused the president of an “incompetent” reaction that ignored early warnings and took “insufficient” action. She said that “caused unnecessary death” and led to the economy’s becoming a “disaster.”

President Trump is doing a fine job of swatting those lies down, but more on that in another article.

THE STAKES ARE HIGH