President will re-open the country in “beautiful little pieces”

The hysterical media went off the rails when the President claimed the ultimate power to re-open the government. They never learn. He never intended to try to open each state without the governors on board. They reacted the same way with Barack Obama. Obama says things in a more acceptable way, but look at what he did. He pushed us further into the dark despair of socialism. The media doesn’t watch what leaders do, they simply jump on every word.
BEAUTIFUL PIECES
The President’s plan is to work with the governors as he has been doing and said he plans to continue doing. This re-opening will only work if everyone works together.
The country will open in “beautiful pieces,” as he said yesterday — since one size does not fit all.
“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized,” Mr. Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “We will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody. I will be speaking to all 50 governors, very shortly. We’re counting on the governors to do a great job.”
The president said he would probably hold a conference call with governors on Thursday.
“I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open,” he said. “We’ll open it up in beautiful little pieces.”
“I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, in a very powerful way, a reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” Mr. Trump said. “Some can open very, very shortly, if not immediately.”
He said certain states “are in much different condition” than others such as hotspots like New York and New Jersey.
“Actually there are over 20 that are in extremely good shape,” Mr. Trump said. “We think we’re going to be able to get them to open fairly quickly, and then others will follow. The federal government will be watching them very closely. And we’ll be there to help.”
Some critics said Mr. Trump was merely granting states the authority they already have.
“I am hereby authorizing everyone to do things that they were already authorized to do,” Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, said in a snarky tweet.
If governors think they can open without the President’s support, they will find out quickly how vulnerable they are.
PELOSI’S AT THE CAULDRON
While he was conducting his briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stirred her poisoned brew, warning Americans to “ignore the lies” on the next steps.
“There are important decisions ahead,” the California Marxist Democrat wrote. “But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily.”
She accused the president of an “incompetent” reaction that ignored early warnings and took “insufficient” action. She said that “caused unnecessary death” and led to the economy’s becoming a “disaster.”
President Trump is doing a fine job of swatting those lies down, but more on that in another article.
THE STAKES ARE HIGH
The economic stakes for the U.S. and the world were underscored on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund, which predicted the global economy in 2020 will be the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
In the U.S., 10 major airlines reached an agreement in principle with the federal government for aid designed to prevent layoffs.
Some states that have avoided the worst of the outbreak so far are scenes of grassroots movements to reopen their local economies. In Michigan, residents chafing at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order prepared for a massive protest Wednesday in the state capital.
She went too far and faces a recall.
It’s not only the economic stakes that are very high, but it’s also the livelihoods of Americans as well as their civil liberties.
GOD BLESS AMERICA
Pelosi’s outbursts are to cover for her own failings.
The country would be better served to have more information. We have 62 cases in the state with 16 in the county. And that is All the information there is. If specifics aren’t given to Federal and State authorities an effective plan is nearly impossible to manage effectively. There is a distinct difference if the majority of deaths are related to long-term care facilities, which seems to be the case in New York. There are just too many of the public that are scared out of their wits. It has caused suicides and who knows what else. For some odd reason leaders are quite reluctant to inform the general population on many issues. It certainly doesn’t help when places like NY decide to “up the count” by including any related deaths, which I believe is around 3700. We are fast reaching a point where we have NO idea how many Actual Covid deaths there are.
Then we have Fauci saying May 1st is basically impractical. For each month of a economic shutdown may well add months to recovery. Reportedly the plan is to be gradual and selective until such time a vaccine has been developed. That stretches out recovery time to possibly years. It’s fine to have ‘confidence’ in getting a vaccine but it’s not a certainty. We don’t know how resources are allocated between a vaccine and antibiotics, but the latter is generally easier to develop.