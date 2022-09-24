President Xi’s Spies Brazenly Worked For US Defense

According to a new report (see below), the Chinese regime hired 162 researchers who worked in a top U.S. national security laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Much of that research has directly advanced Chinese military technology, which now threatens U.S. national security.

These researchers work on their military programs.

Strider produced the report and is not suggesting illegal activity but is suggesting Los Alamos was complicit in working with the Chinese communists [spies].

Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping and other top CCP leaders suggest that similar recruitment efforts may be widespread among U.S. government-funded laboratories, academic research institutions, and major innovation centers.

Moreover, the Los Alamos case shows how China’s rapid advances in certain key military technologies are aided by individuals who participated in sensitive U.S. government-funded research.

Ninety-eight returned scientists were postdoctoral researchers, and 49 were visiting scholars. Although such individuals do not have access to the most sensitive research at Los Alamos, they still pose a risk of technology transfer and economic espionage. The DOE has acknowledged instances where researchers elsewhere have passed dual-use and export-controlled research to the PRC via visiting students and scholars.

Much of that research has directly advanced Chinese military technology, which now threatens U.S. national security.

It leads one to wonder what is wrong with the top officials in the US government.

THE REPORT

Strider Los Alamos Report by M Dowling on Scribd

Related