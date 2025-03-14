President Zelensky Rails Against Putin As He Accepts a Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted a 30-day ceasefire, which he views as nothing but a stall rather than an end to the war. His agreement comes with a key stipulation: He wants direct discussions with President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, Putin proposed this approach in 2023. The Kremlin thought it was the best hope for some form of peace. However, the Biden regime refused.

In 2024, Putin offered a peace deal which included Russia’s withdrawal from Porosha and Kherson regions and the People’s Republic. NATO immediately refused.

Putin accepts Donald Trump’s proposal in principle, but he wants proper negotiations. He doesn’t want a temporary Band-Aid while everyone rearms.

Clearly, this is not what the globalists would want.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said “Right now we have all heard from Russia Putin’s highly predictive and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines — at this moment he is in fact preparing to reject it.”

He must be a mind reader.

“Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war and keep killing Ukrainians,” Zelensky said. “That’s why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible. Putin does this often—he doesn’t say ‘no’ outright, but he drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible. We see this as yet another round of Russian manipulation.

“There was a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire—in the air, at sea, and on the front lines. We in Ukraine accepted this proposal. We have heard from the American side that there is readiness to organize monitoring and verification. And this is absolutely feasible—with American and European capabilities.

“And during the ceasefire, to prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and a real, lasting peace, and to put a plan to end the war on the table. Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have discussed this with U.S. representatives, and our European partners, as well as all our allies worldwide, are aware of it.

“We are not setting conditions that complicate the process—Russia is. As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive, is Russia. They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day.”

“Now is the time to increase pressure on him. Sanctions must be applied—ones that will work. We will continue working with our American and European partners and with everyone in the world who wants peace—to force Russia to end this war.”

That last comment echoes that of the EU and other globalists. They want to continue the war until, I guess, every Ukrainian is dead or U.S. troops are on the ground.

Right now, we have all heard from Russia Putin’s highly predictable and manipulative words in response to the idea of a ceasefire on the front lines—at this moment he is, in fact, preparing to reject it. Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants… pic.twitter.com/SWbYwMGA46 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email