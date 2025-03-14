Putin Responds to Trump’s Plea to Spare the Ukrainian Soldiers

President Trump said on Friday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the prospect of ending the Ukraine war. He also pleaded for Russia to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers currently surrounded in the Kursk region.

A direct appeal like this by Trump is unprecedented. It also makes it obvious that Ukraine is losing the war.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!

President Putin responded to President Trump regarding his appeal to spare Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region:

“We have read today’s appeal from President Trump to spare the lives of servicemen of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region. In this regard, please note that Ukrainian militants have committed numerous crimes against civilians. These acts, as I have already stated, are classified by us as terrorism. At the same time, we are sympathetic to President Trump’s call to be guided by humanitarian considerations regarding these servicemen. In this regard, I emphasize that if they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment. To effectively implement President Trump’s call, there must be an appropriate order from the military and political leadership of Ukraine to its troops to lay down their arms and surrender.”

⚡️ BREAKING: President Putin responded to President Trump regarding his appeal to spare Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region: “We have read today’s appeal from President Trump to spare the lives of servicemen of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region. In this regard, please… pic.twitter.com/RmmbqO1oS3 — Russia is not Enemy (@RussiaIsntEnemy) March 14, 2025

Hopefully, they will lay down their arms. They have no way out except this way or death. There has been far too much death.

Meanwhile, Zelensky used our funds to buy a private equity bank.

Weeks before refusing to sign Trump's minerals deal, Zelensky used his offshore company Maltex to purchase one of the biggest private equity banks in France – Milleis Banque for €1.2 billion. pic.twitter.com/N8TKgERM5s — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) March 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email