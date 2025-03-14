Shocking: ICE Is Releasing Criminal Aliens Arrested by ICE

The deep Staters in San Diego, Phoenix, and multiple offices across America are releasing criminal illegal aliens who Tom Homan arrested. There are two branches of ICE: HSI, the investigative side of it and then you’ve got ERO, the removal side of it.

Investigative reporter Ben Bergquam told Grant Stinchfield the embedded bureaucrats are releasing or refusing to deport them.

Biden holdovers on the ERO side are either refusing to process the people that HSI captures, slow-walking the process, or just making the claim that they don’t have bed space.

“Many of these ERO offices are either refusing to or dragging their feet on it and they actually released several of the people in that first operation that Tom Homan kicked off on that first Sunday. Many of those people were actually released by ERO.” Bergquam said.

…

“ERO is … the enforcement removal operations so that’s …the removal arm of the Homeland Security ICE. So they’re the ones that actually are tasked with taking them once the illegals are captured; taking them through the process. Taking them back to a judge, having that judge sign off.”

That’s another problem. The activist (communist) judges and lawyers are making it very difficult to deport anyone. They even block the deportations of Tren de Aragua and you don’t get worse than Tren de Aragua.

Tom Homan and his group are working on it now.

Bergquam explained, “So we’ve got every level of government is in opposition. We’ve got opposition actors against President Trump …”

Kash Patel plans to come after them “with the full force of the law.”

Deep State Chaos

As Stinchfield said, this is a “great definition of what the deep state looks like. They just want open borders. They want these people roaming the country; they want chaos and they are hell bent on keeping it chaotic.”

Bergquam also explained that there are many facilities that could have handled these people, but they (the facilities) were used to invite people in. And the communist NGOs in control of them are closing them down.

The facility Mr. Bergquam was standing in front of during the interview costs $1.2 million a day to operate.

“It’s on county property. Then Border Patrol contracted the county to run this. They’ve got all these leftist communist NGO’s that are a part of operating the thing, and then they used it to invite the invasion. … “ERO is saying we don’t have bed space. We’ve got these facilities all over the country but instead of actually using them, they’re shutting them down.

Bergquam will reach out to see if these facilities can reverse use, but with different contractors.

“We’re going to have to hire different contractors because you’re not going to get Catholic Charities to help you out now, honestly. Even if they wanted to, I wouldn’t hire them to do it because they’re traitors to this country.

“So we have to find people that are on our side, that believe what we believe to hire out as subcontractors. It’s a big problem.

“The left has an entire network of traitors within our own country that are set up to do exactly what we saw over the last four years and invite that invasion. They’re communist churches or communist organizations that have been doing this for decades. We have to develop the same sort of network to expel the illegals.”

[Remember, the Biden regime invited people in from communist countries for a reason, they want more communists.]

Watch:

ICE RELEASING ILLEGAL ALIENS THAT HOMAN ARRESTED? “THERE ARE SOME DEEP STATE ICE HOLDOVERS THAT ARE REFUSING TO PROCESS THE PEOPLE THAT HSI CAPTURES.” @BenBergquam shares this breaking news with @stinchfield1776. “Many picked up during the first operation have been released.” pic.twitter.com/VYeqeQHjox — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 13, 2025

