Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a proposal from President Donald Trump, which included a minerals deal, acknowledgment of U.S. military aid as debt, and direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Ukraine received a new agreement project from the U.S. regarding mineral resources, which is an entirely different document from the previous framework agreement,” said Zelensky, adding, “Ukraine will not recognize U.S. military aid as debt.“

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it,” Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian president also said that they are unwilling to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin “or with someone who would represent Russia,” and instead said, “I think that if there are people, I think there are businesses in Russia, and they have many different regions, including serious business areas. I think that we would communicate with them if they have a vision of how to end the war.”

Zelensky keeps saying Russian President Putin won’t negotiate, which may or may not be true, but Zelensky has never been serious about negotiating peace. The only way to stop the war is to cut off aid and weapons. We are nearly $37 trillion in debt and can’t afford this, but more than that, we can’t afford direct war with Russia. We have the army. The EU doesn’t. Ukraine and the EU want to get the US into World War III.

Zelensky is a puppet of the World Economic Forum. The Ukrainian President has only recently said that the only deal to be made is Russia giving up all territory, including Crimea, and paying them large sums of money. Zelensky also wants Putin tried. He demanded NATO membership again only two weeks ago.

Zelensky will not accept the minerals deal, does not recognize US military aid as debt, and will not engage in direct talks with Putin. He only wants US money and weaponry. Ukraine is not a grateful ally.

Zelensky is playing us and feels he has us on the ropes. Cut them loose!

President Zelensky says he won’t accept President Trump’s proposal, the minerals deal, acknowledge the debt he owes the US, and won’t do direct talks with Putin. Zelensky isn’t interested in peace. The US isn’t interested in him.pic.twitter.com/Elt7hFABGl — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2025

US warmongers make peace impossible. For example, former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) warned in a speech Thursday that U.S. negotiators trying to end the war in Ukraine are headed for a “Russia wins, America loses” headline if they agree to a deal that achieves only “illusory peace.”

Yet, Ukraine can’t win unless the US enters into direct war with Russia.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email