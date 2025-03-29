Communists Take Over a Manhattan Tesla Dealership, Call for Violence

Leftists have taken over a Tesla dealership in Manhattan. You can watch it here. They are playing bongos, a trademark of the American communist. It’s the beginning of the promised protests, starting on Jasmine Crockett’s birthday as she gleefully told us.
They are calling for the destruction of Teslas with banners reading, “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.” They won’t get violent themselves because they don’t want to go to prison for 20 years, but they want you to do it. Police are present but aren’t allowed to do much.
This isn’t a protest. They are inciting people to riot.
Hey @AGPamBondi, some anti-Tesla protesters are in Lower Manhattan now holding a banner calling to “BURN A TESLA.”
He sounds nice:
NOW: Tesla Takedown Protest in NYC. #NewYorkCity | #NYC
— Human Dilemma (@HumanDilemma_) March 29, 2025
NYC- Hundreds of masked protesters holding a “Death by 1000 Musk Cuts” sign are currently marching toward a Tesla showroom in New York City.
The heavily masked crowd is chanting “Elon Musk has got to go” as they shut down the streets | @TPUSA | @sav_says_ pic.twitter.com/nTlCbPNC9B
— FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) March 29, 2025
Isn’t it illegal to incite violence? pic.twitter.com/h97wTmyX1c
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2025
Death by 1000 Musk Cuts – ACT UP 38th Anniversary Action is marching to Tesla showroom in Lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/fZiTxRMIkQ
— PRO_NYC (@protest_nyc) March 29, 2025
There is an annoying protest in Manhasset. These people are very stupid.
There is a Tesla dealership in Americana mall located in Manhasset, NY (long island) and a bunch of protestors came to harass customers and anyone who drives a Tesla. Funny part is a counter pro Trump / Elon protest started across the street.
These anti Trump/elon/tesla… pic.twitter.com/EnoOWr7k0J
— Chris V (@Chriis_Val) March 29, 2025
