Communists Take Over a Manhattan Tesla Dealership, Call for Violence

By
M Dowling
-
0
42

Leftists have taken over a Tesla dealership in Manhattan. You can watch it here. They are playing bongos, a trademark of the American communist. It’s the beginning of the promised protests, starting on Jasmine Crockett’s birthday as she gleefully told us.

They are calling for the destruction of Teslas with banners reading, “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.” They won’t get violent themselves because they don’t want to go to prison for 20 years, but they want you to do it. Police are present but aren’t allowed to do much.

This isn’t a protest. They are inciting people to riot.

There is an annoying protest in Manhasset. These people are very stupid.


