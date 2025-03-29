One of Putin’s Limos Blew Up

An Aurus limousine from Putin’s “official car fleet” blew up in a huge blast on a street just north of Moscow’s FSB secret service headquarters in Lubyanka. There is no word on injuries.

BREAKING: Limo from Putin's fleet explodes and catches fire in Moscow amid assassination paranoia Reports did not reveal who was using the car – believed to be owned by Putin’s Presidential Property Management Department – when the shocking incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/ixo6HsRXCC — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) March 29, 2025

Steve Gruber of the Steve Gruber Show thinks Zelensky is responsible and that he is a very dangerous man since Putin said attempts to assassinate him would be met with a nuclear response.

Perhaps it was mechanical, or is someone trying to kill the peace talks?

Putin's car blows up! Reports indicate no one was in the car at the time. Zelensky just said "Putin will die soon." Putin has said any attempt to assassinate him would be met with a nuclear response. Was this a bomb or mechanical error? pic.twitter.com/0yafJbnjjy — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 29, 2025

