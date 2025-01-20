President Zelenskyy Repeatedly Asked to Come to the Inauguration

By
M Dowling
-
1
31

Donald Trump Jr said Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky asked incoming US President Donald Trump to invite him to the inauguration. He asked several times. Donald Trump Jr. said his requests were ignored. Zelenskyy wanted it to be a show of support for the Ukraine War, but DJT wants the lost war to end.

Zelensky told Lex Fridman in an interview last month that he could not attend the inauguration on January 20th.

“I can’t come, especially during the war, unless President Trump invites me personally. I’m not sure it’s proper to come because I know that, in general, leaders are for some reason not usually invited to the inauguration of presidents of the United States of America,” he told Fridman.

Trump Jr. commented on X that “the funniest part is that he asked for an invite like three times unofficially, and each time got turned down.”

“Now he’s acting like he decided not to go himself,” he added, calling Zelensky “a weirdo.”

Zelenskyy’s humor is at clown world level:

Zelenskyy made it to Javier Milei’s inauguration.

