Presidential Hopeful Tim Walz Explains What They Got Wrong in 2024

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Oh my good God, Tim Walz who wants to run for President in 2028, pinpoints the problem as to why Democrats lost. It’s because they didn’t double down on Woke, DEI and illegal immigration.

All they have done for four years is push DEI everywhere, allow millions to pour in illegally, and go woke 24/7, but now he says it wasn’t enough.

That’s it Timmy! I hope he runs. Would AOC or Jasmine Crockett agree to only be his running mate?

Democrat leaders keep going from bad to extremely bad to much worse. They have no self-awareness and no awareness of what other Americans wants.

Oh Timmy, Timmy, Timmy, Timmy.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments