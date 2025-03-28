Federal Law Prevents Alaska from Shipping Their Own Natural Gas

Alaska faces an impending energy crisis as natural gas supplies from the Cook Inlet, which powers over 70% of the state’s largest electrical grid, are dwindling. Experts predict shortfalls as early as 2027, with recoverable gas potentially running out by the mid-2030s.

The Jones Act prevents Alaskans from shipping their own natural gas within the state. Federal law requires it to be shipped on US-made LNG tankers, which they don’t have.

LNG tankers haven’t been made in the US since before the ’80s. They can be made for millions less in Europe.

Meanwhile, they are running out of natural gas in a state filled with natural gas.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email