Presidential & VP Debate Schedule & Viewing Guide

The Presidential and Vice Presidential debates start next week. These debates are sanctioned by the Commission on Presidential Debates.



The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump (R-FL) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE) is this Tuesday, September 29th. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, will host the first debate. Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday is the moderator. Notre Dame University was the original site of the debate, but they withdrew due to concerns over COVID-19.



The only vice presidential debate will be sandwiched between the first and second presidential debates. Vice President Mike Pence (R-IN) and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) will debate on Wednesday, October 7th at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susan Page of USA Today will be the moderator.



The second presidential debate will be on Thursday, October 15th in the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. Steve Scully of C-SPAN will be the moderator.



Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, will host the third and final presidential debate on Thursday, October 22nd. The moderator will be Kristen Weller of NBS News.



Each debate begins at 9 PM (Eastern Time) and is scheduled to last 90 minutes. All major news networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC) and some cable news networks (CNN, C-SPAN, and FOX Business) will broadcast the debates. Debates will also be streamed online. The format for each debate will be slightly different.



The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is scheduled to host one presidential debate on Thursday, October 8th, the day after the only vice presidential debate. Candidates qualified to participate in this debate by having their names appear on the ballot in at least 10 states. Of the 10 who were invited, four candidates have accepted the invitation. (Note: Joe Biden and Donald Trump were among the 10 who were invited.)



The candidates participating are Brian Carroll of the American Solidarity Party, Howie Hawkins of the Green Party, Gloria La Riva of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Brock Pierce, an Independent who is former Disney child actor.



That debate will be held on October 8th in Denver, Colorado, at 6 PM (Mountain Daylight Time). The moderator has not yet been announced. It will be broadcast live at www.freeandequal.org.



Six candidates for president will be featured in four debates – Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 (between Trump and Biden), and Oct. 8 (between alternative candidates) – while only two candidates for vice president will participate in a single debate (Oct. 7).



Consult your local viewing guide for additional information.





Image from: usnews.com

