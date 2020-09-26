Nervous Nancy insists Biden NOT debate President Trump

During an interview with CBS News anchor Gayle King, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) repeated that she doesn’t believe Democratic nominee Joe Biden should debate President Donald Trump. It’s not because Biden won’t do great, according to her, it’s because Trump has “no fidelity” to the U.S. Constitution, facts, or truth.

Pelosi said the president’s comments make him a “danger to our democracy.”

“[Trump] and his henchman are a danger—with their comments—are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him—why bother? [He] doesn’t tell the truth, he isn’t committed to our Constitution,” Pelosi told King, who promptly pushed back over her language.

Gayle King called her out:

“But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem: Your language is, to some, is just as egregious as what they’re saying. By calling the president’s people ‘henchman,’ some could say, that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you,” said King.

Pelosi dismissed King’s comment, saying that she doesn’t care what Trump says about her and is simply “speaking truth.”

“Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated that,” said Pelosi. She’s going to claim falsely that the President doesn’t want a smooth transition.

Anyone recall the impeachment, the Russia-Trump hoax, the Ukraine hoax, and on and on? When it comes to unpeaceful transitions, the Democrats have that market cornered.

After the president’s remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi on why she thinks Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: “The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution … He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy” pic.twitter.com/xWso2rYcpR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2020