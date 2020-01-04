President’s Poll Numbers Rise After MSM’s WWIII Scare

President Trump’s approval rating rose sharply days after he commanded strikes on top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Mahdi al Muhandis in Baghdad.

Trump notched a 45.3% approval mark, matching a local high recorded on Sept. 24, 2019, according to RealClearPolitics. His disapproval rating is down to 52.3% from a high of 58.1% on Dec. 16, 2017.

At this point in time, Barack Obama’s poll numbers averaged 46.9%, and he didn’t have 24/7 nasty news coverage.

Rasmussen has him at 50%.

THE MSM TRIED TO SAY IT WAS WORLD WAR III

The cringeworthy World War 3 memes are almost done, but the media gets an A+ for whipping up hysteria over the death of Soleimani.

The President launched a counterterrorism action, not World War III. He killed the world’s worst terrorist who was about to blow away some of our diplomats and military throughout the region in what was called the Big Attack.

The MSM has been absolutely wild in their reactions, ranging from terror to paranoia and sometimes both. Such is Trump Derangement Syndrome. When Barack Obama launched 2,800 airstrikes into Iraq and Syria, killing hundreds of civilians, where was the media? Obama even had a kill list.

Independent reporter Tim Pool tweeted, “I love how Trump is simultaneously starting World War Three over Iran because they are allies with Russia but also that Trump is working for Putin and doing what Putin wants.”

Yes, we love that too.

BUSH AND OBAMA WOULDN’T KILL HIM

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Chris Wallace the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” said:

“Both President Obama and President Bush had the options at several points to take out Soleimani, and they decided as much as they hated him, not to do that because they were worried how the Iranians would respond to that. That is the concern. They talked about harsh retaliation, what form will not take? Will there be military strikes? Will there be terror attacks? Iran has a very sophisticated cyber capability. Could they be cyber attacks on the U.S. homeland?”

“If this is the kind of strike that finally gets Tehran’s attention and they pulled back, that’s a great message for the U.S. On the other hand, if they simply escalate and respond to our escalation with another one of their own, people will have to decide how far we want to take this.”

They feared Iran, over-estimated their capabilities, and look where it got us. Today, they are more powerful than they ever were. Soon, they will have nuclear weapons and their desire to kill as many ‘enemies’ as possible won’t diminish. Only the naive would think that.

They will be able to create the kind of misery the memes depict.

AVOIDING THE BIG ATTACK

At the Sentinel, we do NOT want any more wars, however, we know that carefully-conceived plans of retaliation can avert war. We also can’t look so weak that they are allowed to create another Benghazi or worse.

The President retaliated and he owned it. He didn’t blame it on a video and then lock up the videographer. He is a leader and he is letting the terror nation of Iran know that we won’t sit back while they beat us up and get the bomb.

Democrats wanted advance notice but that would be ridiculous. The first thing they would do is leak it to the press or perhaps dial-up their foreign minister friend, Javad Zarif.

The President sent a strong message in response to an embassy attack and a dead American contractor while knowing worse attacks on the way. The response was measured and appropriate. The President killed one man, a monster. He didn’t bomb their oil refineries — yet.

He has been very reserved and patient, even offering his hand in peace. The Iranians came back with absurd demands.

THEY WANT US TO DO WHAT?

Democrats seem to prefer sending cash and gold on palettes via Revolutionary Guard planes, knowing the money will be used for terrorism. Begging and payoffs don’t work.

The left refuses to hold Iran responsible and they are endangering us by doing so. They are saying we should have done nothing when our embassy was attacked. Yet, they were infuriated when the President didn’t react to the Iranians shooting down our pricey drone.

Iran probably doesn’t want war since they are intelligent and know they are outmanned and outgunned. What they want is to trade with other nations. The sanctions are indirectly causing the protests in their country. They also don’t have money for their military and their bomb building.

While they rant about retaliation, we can too. If they want to attack, they better make it a good one, because it’s unlikely they will get a second chance with Donald Trump in charge.

These poll numbers must drive the MSM nuts. No matter what they do, the American people see through it.

The State Department is trying to get out the news that the media won’t:

Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were responsible for killing peaceful Iraqi protesters who objected to corruption and the Iranian regime’s meddling in Iraqi affairs. That’s why ordinary Iraqis are not mourning their demise, but celebrating it. pic.twitter.com/QzMlCqtGmH — Department of State (@StateDept) January 4, 2020

Hezbollah is here and we should do something about that and stop playing around:

‘Protests Planned Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Soleimani’ Hezbollah is activating its US agents https://t.co/SHD1RIleak — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 4, 2020