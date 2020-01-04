Maryland wants to eliminate the single-family home too

When the social justice warriors moved to eliminate zoning laws in Minnesota, we reported it. When they did it in Virginia, we reported it. In Virginia, the warriors claim single-family homes are racist. Now it is in Maryland and has already hit other liberal/leftist bastions in places like Oregon. I might be reporting about the demise of the single-family home in the near future as a result.

The social justice radicals, who are gaining in power through the Democrat Party, don’t like private ownership of property and they have no use for the middle class despite their insistence that they are here for the common man. People in single-family homes in suburban and rural areas usually don’t vote for these people.

One of the leftists’ favored tactics is to get rid of the single-family home which is at the core of the American Dream. They want to stick us all in tall buildings that turn into slums or posh condos.

In Maryland, the denser housing plan is falsely presented as a way to offset fast-rising rents.

“The East Coast has been slower to pick up on density as a solution to soaring costs for renters and home-buyers,” City Lab reports. “But that may change in the new year. Late in December, Virginia became the first eastern state to see a proposal to prohibit bans on duplex housing across the state, among other housing fixes. Not to be outdone, Maryland will weigh an upzoning bill in 2020, plus a sweeping experiment to build European-style social housing across the state.”

Maryland House Delegate Vaughn Steward will introduce housing bills to expand renters’ rights and options for buyers. And this is the killer — it will lift zoning restrictions under the guise of affordability.

What happened to the whole racism thing?

Once local towns and cities lose zoning rights, it’s over for the single-family home.

It’s social justice aimed at killing off the middle class and making everyone rich or poor. The poor will then vote for the elites.

They are masters of incrementalism and very patient.