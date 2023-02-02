“Pretty Transparent” Administration SPOX Answers No Questions

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

The most transparent and cooperative administration ever sent a spokesperson to answer questions. He answered no questions but noted how cooperative the administration has been.

The House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Comer told Hannity last night that Joe Biden, his staff, and Merrick Garland ordered the National Archives to keep quiet about the classified documents scandal. A reporter asked the spokesperson Ian Sams today if it was true. Sams said he didn’t know. He told them to go ask the National Archives.

That’ll work.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said no classified documents were found in the latest search. However, he did mention, perhaps inadvertently, that Biden’s handwritten notes were taken.

He wouldn’t say if the FBI conducted any other searches.

When reporters asked about the total number of classified documents, he said, “That’s a good question.”

He wouldn’t answer any questions.

This is good. He said he thinks “we’ve been pretty transparent.” Seriously, that’s what he said after not answering any questions. He tried to claim he couldn’t say because it’s under investigation. This is not satire.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

EVIL never wants the spotlight of truth on itself.
Full transparency would get the scoundrels thrown out and probably imprisoned for treason.
In this gray world there are supposed to be no absolutes, so people shade the truth all the time. Rubbish
There are absolute truths.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz