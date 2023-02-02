“Pretty Transparent” Administration SPOX Answers No Questions

The most transparent and cooperative administration ever sent a spokesperson to answer questions. He answered no questions but noted how cooperative the administration has been.

The House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Comer told Hannity last night that Joe Biden, his staff, and Merrick Garland ordered the National Archives to keep quiet about the classified documents scandal. A reporter asked the spokesperson Ian Sams today if it was true. Sams said he didn’t know. He told them to go ask the National Archives.

That’ll work.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said no classified documents were found in the latest search. However, he did mention, perhaps inadvertently, that Biden’s handwritten notes were taken.

…No documents with classified markings were found. Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.” — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) February 1, 2023

He wouldn’t say if the FBI conducted any other searches.

Biden spokesperson Ian Sams refuses to say if the FBI has conducted any other searches of properties “associated” with Biden pic.twitter.com/4rABrlEpqx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2023

When reporters asked about the total number of classified documents, he said, “That’s a good question.”

“What is the total number of documents bearing classified markings that have been turned up?” Biden spokesman Ian Sams: “That’s a good question” pic.twitter.com/g1pttsw4oQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 1, 2023

He wouldn’t answer any questions.

NYT’s Zolan @KannoYoungs: Have they told you, though? Have they told you specifically what those documents–“ White House’s Ian Sams: “I–I’m not going to speak to the DOJ conversations.” pic.twitter.com/Gv8p4vwn3t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2023

This is good. He said he thinks “we’ve been pretty transparent.” Seriously, that’s what he said after not answering any questions. He tried to claim he couldn’t say because it’s under investigation. This is not satire.

