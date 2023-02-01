Former UK DM Howarth Calls for Boots on the Ground

A former UK Defense Minister, Sir Gerald Howarth, is calling for Vietnam 2.0. He’s trying to manipulate people as we have been manipulated over and over into accepting war.

Russia invaded…Russia is the bad guy…everyone says Ukraine has to win…Russia’s trying to conquer the world…Ukraine is at a stalemate…moving slowly is not the answer…boots on the ground!

‘Are you suggesting putting boots on the ground in Ukraine?’ – #KayBurley Former Defence Minister Sir Gerald Howarth: “I think that is something we now have to consider, certainly if you were to put a NATO force in there.” Latest: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r 📺Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/OtqLdIqLfj — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2023

Americans and Europeans don’t want a full-out war with Russia. However, politicians want to get us into war as in past wars. They always start wars and will lie to manipulate the public. Howarth is just one of many politicians calling for boots on the ground.

Do we want to send our spouses, children, and grandchildren to die for Ukraine? Does it make sense, as our nation is invaded and we are losing sovereignty while most of our leaders don’t care? We are on Mission Self-Destruct.

The US agrees with Mr. Howarth. Biden is sending another $2.2 billion, longer-range missiles, and a glider bomb, something like MOAB, the mother of all bombs.

According to Reuters, Joe Biden is sending another $2.2B to Ukraine. He’s also sending longer-range missiles for the first time. Billions every week in addition to the big chunks that Congress sends every six months to Ukraine. They’re sending a glide bomb too.

Proponents of interventionist US policy have gotten their way in Ukraine. The intervention has been vast and operationally crucial. It’s rapidly expanding as we speak. And yet the observable fruits of that policy — like mass death and destruction — are NOT their responsibility — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 1, 2023

There are 150,000 dead Ukrainians that didn’t need to die.

And what about those sanctions? The IMF projects Russia, now the most comprehensively sanctioned country in history, will have positive GDP growth this year — at a higher rate than Germany — while the UK has negative growth. Exactly how the architects of the Crippling Sanctions policy expected it to go — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 1, 2023

