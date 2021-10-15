Prices Continue to Surge: Look at What Is Becoming Very Expensive

















The Federal Reserve and US Treasury are destroying the dollar. The value of the dollar went down 7% last month. The more the Feds and Yellen’s Treasury ‘fix’ the economy with worthless printed currency, the worse the soaring inflation problems get. The more bailout money they hand out with fake currency, the worse it gets and the lower our dollar sinks. We’ve had for forced lockdowns followed by the Biden Administration doing everything wrong. Oppressive regulations, destruction of our energy sector, supply chain disruptions, empty shelves, inflation, open borders with expenses we can’t even imagine, lost talent with vaccine mandate dismissals, wild taxation and spending, crime waves, and more, are crushing the economy. It’s almost as if Biden is trying to destroy the country. Could it be?

There is too much fake currency — quantitative easing — and it’s not stopping. The Feds are intoxicated with it and want to keep it up until we crash and burn. Meanwhile, our economy is teetering. The Epoch Times posted the increases in prices just from last month:

Gas: 42.1 percent

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs: 10.5 percent

Propane, kerosene, and firewood: 27.6 percent

Fuel oil: 42.6 percent

Electricity: 5.2 percent

Bacon and similar products: 19.3 percent

Uncooked beef steaks: 22.1 percent

Furniture: 11.2 percent

Used cars and trucks: 24.4 percent

New cars and trucks: 8.4 percent

Rental cars: 42.9 percent

Postage and delivery services: 3.2 percent

Sporting goods: 7.5 percent

Appliances: 7.1 percent

Restaurant prices: 4.7 percent

Rent. 2.9 percent

This comes via the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This administration is a horde of hipsters, amateurs, Marxists, dullards, and arrogant ideologues who never stepped into real life. There is nothing transitory about this inflation, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likes to say. The only thing transitory will be the rate of inflation. It’s here to stay for a long time if Democrats continue these policies. And when they leave, it won’t go quickly. Prepare for pain or worse.

According to Epoch Times, Queen’s College President and economist Mohamed El-Erian, in an interview on Oct. 11, said he believes inflation is going to become “more and more of an issue for markets” and that it will “separate winners and losers in a significant way.”

If Democrats have their way, the winners will be the most unproductive members of our society with the productive paying the freight which they can’t do for long.

But, hey, no mean tweets. There are still too many people who will vote for Biden and the Democrats, seemingly not realizing they are no longer Democrats. They are communists and socialists.

RESIST!

H/T JC

Related















