Move to San Francisco Where Everything Is Free

Everything is free in San Francisco. You can steal up to $1000 worth of goods per episode because shoplifting is decriminalized. Unfortunately, it is killing businesses. Walgreens just closed 22 of their stores because they were underwater due to thefts and the shelves were empty.
Shoplifting has been described as reparations.
Since nothing is actually free and the government that makes these ridiculous laws has no money, it will all fall back on the middle class. The so-called rich pass the losses down to the middle class.
Eventually, there will be no small businesses and all the business will go to Jeff Bezos’s Amazon or Walmart and other big box stores. They are now in bed with the government that passes these insane laws.
Watch:
When you decriminalize shoplifting pic.twitter.com/3UNaafVy2Y
— Jugs (@jokesdepartment) October 14, 2021
The shoplifting problem has escalated to prescription drugs. Santa Ana, California 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/HogiGtyNs7
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2021
Oh…so that is one of the reasons why prices of everything go up as they cover the losses of the “free” milk and honey?
Oh well, America First was just too much so America Zero it is.
The CPUSA should all abolish all productive economic activity and order all businesses to just pass out free items as part of the unity, it would last about two hours or so and then get festive as the everyone is equal and egalitarian would devolve into law of the jungle.
Wait a minute, that is exactly what they want, to destroy, burn down, fundamentally transform, just like the parable of the scorpion and the frog.
Commies gonna commie.