Move to San Francisco Where Everything Is Free

















Everything is free in San Francisco. You can steal up to $1000 worth of goods per episode because shoplifting is decriminalized. Unfortunately, it is killing businesses. Walgreens just closed 22 of their stores because they were underwater due to thefts and the shelves were empty.

Shoplifting has been described as reparations.

Since nothing is actually free and the government that makes these ridiculous laws has no money, it will all fall back on the middle class. The so-called rich pass the losses down to the middle class.

Eventually, there will be no small businesses and all the business will go to Jeff Bezos’s Amazon or Walmart and other big box stores. They are now in bed with the government that passes these insane laws.

Watch:

When you decriminalize shoplifting pic.twitter.com/3UNaafVy2Y — Jugs (@jokesdepartment) October 14, 2021

The shoplifting problem has escalated to prescription drugs. Santa Ana, California 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/HogiGtyNs7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2021

