Cultural Rot Now Shows Up in Sick Ads

















The title of this John Lewis Home Insurance commercial — Let life happen — is as sick as the entire ad. It begins with a little girl’s bedroom in complete disarray. Suddenly, a boy jumps up on the screen dressed as a girl. In full makeup, he dances wildly and effeminately down the stairs and through the house to the song, Edge of Seventeen. However, he just doesn’t dance, he destroys the place.

The young boy has an arrogant, in-your-face air as he damages the house. The producers of this ad obviously think it’s cute or humorous, but there is also a damaging message attached.

It’s undoubtedly a hit with child abusers who think it’s appropriate for little boys to be transgendered. It’s more cultural rot, and just because it’s an ad, don’t think it’s unimportant. Watch the ad after this and see how far we’ve fallen.

Watch:

THIS IS THE TYPE OF COMMERCIAL WE NEED TO SEE

H/T Lee M

