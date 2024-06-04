PRIDE Paraders Get Into a Massive Brawl in Philadelphia

The PRIDE marchers in Philadelphia, who were blocked by pro-Palestinian marchers earlier in the day, broke into a massive street brawl by evening. I have nothing to say about this except that Philadelphia was once the US capital and look at her now.

I thought of something else to say. The radicalmarchers better not do anything crazy during the East Indies Day parade in September.

Philadelphia Pride punch up. This never used to happen before every attention seeking, oppression chasing twit decided they’re “queer”. pic.twitter.com/hiQPBETSm3 — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) June 3, 2024

Brutal fight broke out at the Philly gay pride parade. It appears that 'Queers for Palestine' tried to block the parade. People are seen punching each other and fighting brutally. pic.twitter.com/NPunbfE2y0 — Awesome Jew (@Jewsarethegoat) June 3, 2024

In comparison, this was the Israel Day parade yesterday in New York City.

Israeli Eurovision singer Eden Golan received huge cheers in New York as she joined the Israel Day Parade. Thousands of Jews marched, calling for the release of the hostages. NYC Mayor @ericadamsfornyc also participated in the parade. #StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/8CLzesv3IA — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) June 2, 2024

