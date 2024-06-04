PRIDE Paraders Get Into a Massive Brawl in Philadelphia

By
M DOWLING
-
0
27

The PRIDE marchers in Philadelphia, who were blocked by pro-Palestinian marchers earlier in the day, broke into a massive street brawl by evening. I have nothing to say about this except that Philadelphia was once the US capital and look at her now.

I thought of something else to say. The radicalmarchers better not do anything crazy during the East Indies Day parade in September.

In comparison, this was the Israel Day parade yesterday in New York City.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments