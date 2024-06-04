This Administration Had Given the Police Shooter Amnesty

Venezuelan migrant Bernardo Castro Mata, 19, who shot two NYPD police officers, had his immigration case dismissed after only a year.

Mata shot one officer in the chest and the other in the leg while he rode around on his moped, allegedly robbing pedestrians.

“His immigration case was dismissed only a year after arriving illegally. He gets to stay. He is one of the hundreds of thousands who were given amnesty by this administration and allegedly didn’t have a police record. Only he does have a police record. The only reason the one officer survived was because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

“Those migrants are also under no obligation to leave the country and are no longer monitored by Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] — making them undocumented,” Jennie Taer wrote in the NY Post.

EXCLUSIVE: The migrant accused of shooting two NYPD cops had immigration case dismissed within a year of illegally crossing into US https://t.co/tPV9I3xc3a — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 3, 2024

“The Biden administration is allowing foreigners to violate our immigration laws at every possible opportunity, with no finality, no real resolution of their cases,” Taer wrote.

“This is just the latest example proving that the government does not have the capacity to adequately vet large numbers of people randomly pouring across our borders,” former ICE chief of staff Jon Feere, who is now at the Center for Immigration Studies, told The Post.

Then there are the two Jordanian illegal immigrants, suspected terrorists. One overstayed a visa, and the government did nothing until he and another Jordanian arrived and the two tried to breach Quantico.

If you don’t vote these Democrats out of office, you can expect to see a lot more of this.

SCOOP: @RepArrington (R-TX) is asking ICE why federal authorities waited 16 months to arrest a Jordanian national who overstayed his student visa until he and an accomplice tried to breach the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, The Post has learned.https://t.co/YUUu6hFAqz pic.twitter.com/MaC4QtJDX2 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 30, 2024

