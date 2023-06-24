Prigozhin Marches on Russian City to “Stop” Russian Military Leaders

According to The Moscow Times, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin was charged with “inciting an armed uprising.” Military vehicles were deployed to the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don (port city, Russia) after he made an extraordinary threat to “stop” Russia’s top military brass.

He is calling for the people to join him. So far, no takers. Prigozhin said this will not interfere with the military.

Prigozhin has repeatedly called for Putin to end the war. It’s not clear if this is a coup only against Shoigu.

Prigozhin, the former child author and chef, on Friday accused Russia’s military leadership of ordering strikes on Wagner’s camps and killing a “huge” number of forces.

There are competing armies in the Russian military. Prigozhin, 62, claims the Defense Ministry under Sergei Shoigu fired on his men. Shoigu allegedly killed many. Prigozhin said Wagner’s leadership determined “the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped.”

Hours later, Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB) had filed criminal charges against Prigozhin for “inciting an armed uprising.”

The charges are punishable by 12 to 20 years in prison.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was aware of the “unfolding situation” around Prigozhin. “All necessary measures” were being taken.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Prigozhin claimed Wagner’s forces had “crossed all state borders.” They entered the southern Rostov region, where he said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was located.

The AP reported the Wagner group met no resistance in Rostov-on-Don. This appears to be the first city on his way to Moscow. He is now 30 miles north of Rostov-on-Don. He said this is not a coup.

“The Defense Ministry units which were sent to block our path stood aside. … We will destroy everything that gets in our way. We are going onwards and we will go to the end,” he said in a new audio message.

High-ranking officers said not to make premature judgments in the fog of war.

Prighozin and Putin are friends or were friends. Prighozin has been fighting with Shoigu for months.

Prigozhin: This is not a military coup. This is a march for justice. Our actions will not interfere with the military in any way. pic.twitter.com/jhxMZSFLes — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 23, 2023

THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL IS BUSY

The following are all separate messages like tweets from SOTAvision.

After a long silence, the head of the Wagner PMC announced his entry into Rostov According to Prigozhin, the Chief of the General Staff raised the planes and gave the command to shoot at the columns, but the pilots refused to follow the order. All Prigozhin’s statements are published in audio messages without the accompaniment of visual content Prigozhin: “Helicopters numbered 523 and 546 are in the air over Rostov-on-Don.” According to new statements by the head of the Wagner PMC, right now there are 2 aircraft in the air numbered 523 and 546, which are trying to launch air strikes on “their territory,” on the orders of the Chief of the General Staff. “Remember, guys, your homeland will not forgive you,” the militiaman warned. All statements by Yevgeny Prigozhin are published in audio messages without the accompaniment of visual content. A detachment of the Wagner PMC shot down a helicopter of the Ministry of Defense, which allegedly opened fire on a civilian convoy, Prigozhin said in a new audio message. All statements of the militia are published by audio messages without the accompaniment of visual content. The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, appealed to residents and urged not to leave their homes unnecessarily. “The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order. Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the region. I ask everyone to remain calm and not to leave their homes unnecessarily,” Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel. This video had a warning in Russian that says something to the effect: “Beware, news” publishes videos of eyewitnesses from Bolshaya Dmitrovka The media continue to receive reports of military equipment on the streets of Moscow: “Beware, news”

MORE FROM THE MOSCOW TIMES

Following widespread speculation that he had de facto announced an armed revolt against Russia’s military, Prigozhin added: “It is not a coup d’etat. It’s a march of justice. Our actions do not impede [regular Russian] soldiers at all.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied Prigozhin’s claims that its forces fired on Wagner encampments, saying they “do not correspond to reality” and calling them a “provocation.”

It later claimed that Ukrainian forces, “taking advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation,” had launched offensive operations near the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Law enforcement authorities have stepped up security measures in Moscow, the state-run TASS news agency said around 1:00 a.m. local time.

“All the most important facilities, state authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been taken under enhanced protection,” TASS cited law enforcement agencies as saying.

Video and photos shared on social media on Friday night showed military vehicles on the streets of Rostov-on-Don as well as in central Moscow.

