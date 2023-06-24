Hunter Got the Money After Threatening Chinese Oligarch

On a day that Hunter and Joe Biden were at the family’s Delaware home, Hunter called a CCP oligarch, Henry Zhao, and threatened him. He wanted money and said his father was in the room. The money was sent within ten days. The only product was Joe Biden’s position.

One of the IRS whistleblowers told congressional investigators in testimony that Hunter Biden sent a strong message on WhatsApp pressuring Harvest Fund Management director Henry Zhao. He said he was “sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.”

“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden added. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

THE DENIAL AND HENRY ZHAO

Joe Biden repeatedly denied knowing anything about Hunter’s international business deals. And Hunter could have been lying about his father being in the room, but he was at his father’s house that day.

A photo taken on that exact day shows Hunter and Joe were at the Biden family’s Wilmington Delaware home.

Bank records now show that the Chinese oligarch, Henry Zhao, sent $5.1 million to the Bidens within ten days of the threat. Hunter then moved $1 million to Uncle Jim Biden.

The IRS says that the agency acquired the message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, the CEO of Harvest Fund Management, on July 30, 2017.

The bank records back all of this up.

HUNTER’S ATTORNEY THREATENS THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Christopher Clark, an attorney representing Hunter Biden, claimed in a statement to Fox News Digital that these claims are highly deceptive. Furthermore, that the IRS whistleblower allegedly committed an “illegal” act by leaking the WhatsApp message, which the Department of Justice reportedly kept from IRS investigators prior to Hunter Biden’s preliminary “plea deal.”

“Biased and politically-motivated, selective leaks have plagued this matter for years. They are not only irresponsible, they are illegal. A close examination of the document released publicly yesterday by a very biased individual raises serious questions over whether it is what he claims it to be. It is dangerously misleading to make any conclusions or inferences based on this document,” Clark said. “The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client.

Clark also said that “Any verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

“An extensive, five-year long investigation conducted by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded this week, which resulted in my client taking responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments, as well as a firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement. As his attorney through this entire matter, I can say that any suggestion the investigation was not thorough, or cut corners, or cut my client any slack, is preposterous and deeply irresponsible,” he added.

Yeah, right, Clark. We should all ignore Henry Zhao?

