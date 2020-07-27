Primary source for Steele dossier was his employee

By
M. Dowling
-
2

George Washington legal scholar Jonathan Turley is doing his best to broadcast the “willful blindness” of the media about the Russia-Trump collusion story. It was a farce from the beginning. Still, the media unabashedly ignores the story.

Now we have new information about the fraudulent Christopher Steele dossier. It damaged the presidency for four years.

The new information is about the primary “source” of Steele’s dossier, Igor Danchenko. He was “not a well-connected current or former Russian official, but a non-Russian-based contract employee of Steele’s firm” who lives in the United States.

As Professor Turley writes, Steele not only misrepresented third-hand rumors as hard intelligence but allegedly misrepresented the source of that information in the dossier. The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the dossier.

Nothing suspicious there!

Danchenko didn’t support the most explosive allegations in the dossier and he knows a lot less about the Kremlin than Steele indicated. He’s a former [far-left] Brookings Institute employee and once wrote a paper with Fiona Hill.

Christopher Steele, a foreigner who interfered in the U.S. presidential election in 2016.

It was a set up from day one. The fact that the key characters in this farce all hate Donald Trump should have been a dead giveaway.

Professor Turley points to a specific incidence of media malpractice by George Stephanopoulos. George is a close ally of the Clintons and served as Bill Clinton’s campaign manager.

The Professor also points to Rep. Swalwell’s absurd lies.

The media will not admit to the falsity of the collusion leaks because they want to keep the lies going. They helped invent and direct the lies in the first place.

READ THE OP-ED PROFESSOR TURLEY LINKS TO IN THE TWEETS

2 COMMENTS

  3. Ms. Hill was an Obama-plant employee at the National Council who served as one of the key “witnesses” at last year’s impeachment farce hearings. Ms. Hill was hired into the NSC by H.R. McMaster, who became President Trump’s National Security Advisor after the FBI successfully framed General Mike Flynn, Washington D.C. is a DEEP criminal enterprise.

