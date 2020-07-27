Maxim Lott’s election betting odds for VP

Maxim Lott published his election betting odds for Biden’s vice president. So far Kamala Harris is in the lead with Susan Rice as a second choice. It doesn’t matter much. Whoever is picked might become president since Joe Biden will soon by 78 and has obvious cognitive issues. We say it doesn’t matter because the same puppeteers who manage Biden will manage the VP.

Lott does this with John Stoessel and they say it is more accurate than polls, which it has proven to be.

Politico published an interesting article about the candidates. None of the choices are perfect according to the article because Biden needs someone just like himself and Barack. [With dementia?] That’s a scary thought. Marxist trained Obama will be the president, not Joe, and not any of the VPs he might choose.



She will be tough, but it won’t matter. Kamal, who slept her way to the top, will do what she is told.

.@sarahcpr: “What do you think about this idea that women aren’t tough enough?” .@kamalaharris: “First of all, the toughest people I’ve known in my life have been women, so… it’s actually just bullshit.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W0bW4mDEF9 — VK (@votekamala) July 22, 2020