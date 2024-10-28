Prime Minister Meloni Deports a Radical Imam

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni deported an imam who openly preached in favor of Hamas, terrorism, and against the West.

A Pakistani Imam in Italy gave a sermon saying that every Muslim should fight the infidels or face “catastrophic consequences.” He had lived in Italy for 30 years and was a permanent resident!

What she says here is very reasonable. She doesn’t want to generalize, but people who hold radical beliefs need to go home.

As she said, she “thinks there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture or certain interpretations of the Islamic culture and the rights and values of our civilization.

“It does not escape my attention that most of the Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia is one nation that, at home, applies Sharia, and Sharia means lapidation for adultery, the death penalty for apostasy, and the death penalty for homosexuality.

“I believe these issues should be addressed, which does not mean generalizing on Islam. It means putting the problem in place of an Islamization process that is very far from our values of civilization.”

