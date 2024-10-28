Monkey Business in Delaware County, PA: Voters Turned Away

Earlier today, the RNC’s Chairman Whatley warned of “voter suppression” in Pennsylvania.

“Voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression.”

BREAKING: GOP sounds alarm on “voter suppression” in Pennsylvania. “Voters are being turned away, given faulty information, and told their ballots will not be counted. This is nothing short of voter suppression.” – RNC @ChairmanWhatley pic.twitter.com/BBgqx8rMgD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2024

Today, Val Biancaniello, an RNC committeewoman, was taken away in handcuffs for telling people to stay in line and vote.

I was just taken away in handcuffs at the Delaware County, PA Government Center for encouraging people to stay in line and vote. #FightFightFight #Trump2024 #Trump #MAGA #Vote #Delco pic.twitter.com/mFgRQtSf0H — Val Biancaniello (@luckyvalpal) October 28, 2024

The witness who taped her said she was not influencing the election.

Pennsylvania RNC official Val Biancaniello was just arrested at the polls in Delaware County after she told fellow voters to remain in line and not leave without voting. Back the blue? https://t.co/q42koiRBzU — EL Chad (@elchadactual) October 28, 2024

Ms. Biancaniello wrote on X that they told voters to go to a satellite location, but when at least one person went to that location, they wouldn’t print mail-in ballots there.

“A county board of election worker was encouraging people in line to vote at the Chester Heights satellite location. A young woman left the line at the Government Center and drove to the Chester Heights satellite location only to be told, “we are out of mail in ballot applications.” They can literally print more out! This is voter suppression. Imagine if this was happening to Democrat voters!”

She added, “I was accused pf helping people fill out their mib [mail-in ballot], which I never did and then they said “well you misrepresenting yourself as a county worker, which is completely false. I told anyone who asked that I am a PAGOP State Committeewoman and Delegate to the RNC. They then arrested me on “disorderly conduct” which is also completely false.”