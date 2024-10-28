Tim Walz had a romance with Jenna Wang, the daughter of a CCP official, in 1989. She said her father, Bin Hui, would have disowned her for fraternizing with a Westerner.

Jenna Wang, 59, claims the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her in Guangdong province. They made love and listened to George Michael hits behind closed doors.

She dreamed about marriage and a new life in the United States. But he wasn’t proposing.

She said he treated her like a prostitute, leaving her feeling angry and suicidal.

Ms. Wang said he was very passionate and very romantic and thought they were deeply in love.

They met when she was at one of his lectures. He slid her headphones aside and said, “You are very beautiful.”

She loved his eyes and his big mouth, something most of us on the right can’t stand. Tampon Tim, before he was Tampon Tim, complimented her English. They talked for hours, and they stayed in bed. They had sex, and he kept buying her gifts. When he returned to the States, he wrote letters to her from the States, telling her about his life and his teaching job in Nebraska.

He kept conducting student trips to China.

She thought he was going to get her into the States. It never happened. Walz hinted that all she cared about was a US passport, and she was very offended by that. She was giving up her life and her position to move to Nebraska, a cold place in the middle of nowhere. She was giving up everything to get married to start a family.

Ms. Wang finally gave him up, and she never saw him again.

He married Gwen Whipple, a teacher, in 1994. She is also a nut.

Wang says he doesn’t have character or integrity, and that is certainly true. If what she is saying is true, we say Miss Wang dodged a bullet.

The story comes via The Daily Mail. Walz hasn’t responded.