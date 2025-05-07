Prince Andrew’s Crisis Advisor Says He Was Guilty

John Bryan was a crisis advisor to the Royal family. Recently, he was caught up in an O’Keefe sting. Bryan, who sounded inebriated during his loud confession to O’Keefe’s undercover reporters, said he stuck up for Andrew because he believed he wasn’t having sex with underage girls. Then he found out he was with young girls.

Bryan believed Andrew was innocent and advised him to empathize with the girls.

It’s not surprising that Andrew is likely guilty. His own mother thought he was guilty. Also, the girls’ stories were detailed and very believable.

O’Keefe is preparing to expose a Trump administration official, and Alex Jones thinks it’s Pam Bondi who is covering up for Epstein. I don’t know if Jones has inside information, but he said the White House knows, and it’s a much larger story.

It’s hard to believe the White House knows what is coming and is doing nothing. I guess we’ll find out soon.

I don’t think it’s Bondi, but we’ll see.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: ‘Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls’ — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/NS517Kob18 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 7, 2025

