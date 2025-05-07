Attorney General Bondi Gives an Update on the Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi said there are 14 terabytes, tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn and there are hundreds of victims. The FBI is going through that now.

A reporter said Rep. James Comer is afraid the FBI doesn’t have the documents, but AG Bondi responded, saying, “It’s just the sheer volume. They’re going through that now.”

The press conference was called to discuss the 205 pedophiles picked up in the recent Operation Restore Justice.

Comer said his theory is they’re probably shredding documents as we speak.

I think it is very hard to believe that we will find out anything incriminating, especially if favored politicians are criminally involved. We might get to learn more about Epstein, but the other famaous perverts who abused children? I doubt it.

Rep. James Comer Drops Epstein File BOMBSHELL: The Files Have Been Destroyed, Doesn't Think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Have Them, "I Warned Them.": "They ordered the release.. Haven't been released. They are in there shredding documents. The government is involved.." pic.twitter.com/BzQMS8sTcR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email