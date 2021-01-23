Prince Harry, a foreigner, demands censorship of Americans

In an essay for Fast Company last August, Prince Harry called on business leaders to stop the misinformation and divisive rhetoric that’s often shared on social platforms.

He built on that in a new interview for Fast Company. The Prince wants to shut some of us up. Perhaps he should stop talking.

The gypsy prince says time is running out.

MEANINGLESS BLATHER FROM AN ELITIST

He said that “dominant online platforms have contributed to and stoked the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth,” Prince Harry said he “stands by that” in his most recent interview.

He’s a hysteric.

“We are losing loved ones to conspiracy theories, losing a sense of self because of the barrage of mistruths, and at the largest scale, losing our democracies,” the prince claimed. “The magnitude of this cannot be overstated.”

What loved ones has he lost due to conspiracy theories?

Referring to the “consequences of the digital space” as a “humanitarian issue,” Harry said that all people have experienced the negative sides of social media to some degree.

“To their own degree, everyone has been deeply affected by the current consequences of the digital space,” he said, adding that it could be anything from “seeing a loved one go down the path of radicalization” to seeing “the science behind the climate crisis denied.”

Pretending he does not know what needs to change, he claims he relies on the opinions of experts. He wants right-wing Americans censored.

THE ROGUE PRINCE

All of this blather is from a rogue prince whose only claim to fame is his birth certificate, a naked swim in a fountain in Vegas, and dressing up as a Nazi for a party. It’s in response to the Capitol riot, but he’s never said a word about Antifa or Black Lives Matter riots. His wife has praised them.

“There has to be accountability to collective wellbeing, not just financial incentive,” he said of social media companies, adding that it is also upon users to be more responsible in how they use these platforms.

He’s a collectivist.

“There’s a responsibility to compassion that we each own. Humans crave connection, social bonds, and a sense of belonging,” he said. “When we don’t have those, we end up fractured, and in the digital age that can, unfortunately, be a catalyst for finding connection in mass extremism movements or radicalization.

“We need to take better care of each other, especially in these times of isolation and vulnerability.”

“The avalanche of misinformation we are all inundated with is bending reality and has created this distorted filter that affects our ability to think clearly or even understand the world around us.”

Oh, go away! Prince, you are just another elitist demanding censorship and holding exaggerated views of what you have decided is misinformation.

He has a lot to say with no record of success to back it up. The monarchy is obsolete, even as a tourist attraction. Once the Queen dies, they might have a very hard time keeping people interested. Their opinion doesn’t matter. I have royalty in my family tree and these kings were nasty people.

