Government is buying and collecting your smartphone data

M. Dowling
The government is purchasing your data and storing it to get around warrants. Charlie Savage writes, “Wyden is going to introduce a bill to close this loophole in post-Carpenter Fourth Amendment law. But look for it to get subsumed into the pending revival of the debate over the FISA reform/Patriot Act 215 bill that’d been on ice awaiting a new president.”

The government needs to be banned from collecting this information.

  2. Please don’t give me this, “I have nothing to hide” bull S, it doesn’t matter. The government has no business, no authority, no right to your private information without a search warrant. And I don’t mean the illegal warrants the FISA court issued to spy on US citizens. Doing this is another step to their goal of a totalitarian police state.

