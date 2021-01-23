Government is buying and collecting your smartphone data

The government is purchasing your data and storing it to get around warrants. Charlie Savage writes, “Wyden is going to introduce a bill to close this loophole in post-Carpenter Fourth Amendment law. But look for it to get subsumed into the pending revival of the debate over the FISA reform/Patriot Act 215 bill that’d been on ice awaiting a new president.”

The government needs to be banned from collecting this information.

DIA is purchasing smartphone metadata of Americans to get around warrant requirements. In other words, the gov’t is using your tax dollars to buy your and store your data. Good reporting by @charlie_savage https://t.co/V76vg9p9eJ pic.twitter.com/FGOgxjTthq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 22, 2021

