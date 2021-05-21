Prince Harry accuses royals of “total neglect”



















Prince Harry is exercising that right to free speech he hates so much. This time he is telling Oprah that Diana’s death led him to drink and use drugs. He accused the royals of ‘total neglect.’

“I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all, Harry told Ms. Winfrey.

He claims he’s a victim and felt like he was in prison. However, he was often in the United States, making a scene in Vegas, he traveled the world, served his country, dated who he wanted, and never appeared to be imprisoned.

Prince Harry has accused the British royal family of “total neglect” and revealed he turned to alcohol and drugs years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The interview was released Friday.

“I felt completely helpless,” he said, speaking about the press scrutiny he and his wife, Meghan, faced. “I thought my family would help — but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

“I was so angry with what happened to her, and the fact that there was no justice at all … The same people that chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in the car crash in Paris in 1997 when Harry was 12.

He says he was told by his father, Prince Charles, in the aftermath of Diana’s death that media attention and being part of the institution was something he had to get used to.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite,” Harry says in the documentary. “Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle?,” he adds.

He’s obviously determined to destroy the royal family and make money while doing it.

