Lori Lightfoot explains EQUITY for Americans – it’s racism



















Forty-six people were shot in Chicago last weekend. That is typical, unfortunately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is incompetent. She is now distracting everyone with her refusal to be interviewed by white reporters.

Led by the political left, with the elevation of ‘equity’ over equal opportunity, America is again dividing itself by race. {Read Tucker’s comments]

The woman is racist but more than that, she is doing nothing to stop the carnage in her own city — nothing. Except, she does demonize the police and she does not have their backs.

Some Chicagoans protested but it’s a small group. Most Chicagoans will keep voting for her or someone equally as bad.

Chicagoans are rallying near Mayor Lightfoot’s home on the two year anniversary of her inauguration.

5/20/2021 Logan Square, Chicago#OnAssignment for @BlockClubCHI with @themariamguzman https://t.co/NJb08JiboV pic.twitter.com/ofHTtMRlKj — Colin Boyle (@colinbphoto) May 20, 2021

Getting back to her racism. Tucker discussed it on his show this week. He discovered Equity is Racism and that is exactly what it is. Lightfoot calls it anti-racism but it’s the opposite.

TRANSCRIPT

For months now, privately, we’ve been searching for a meaningful definition of the word “equity.” We’ve consulted linguists, dusted off moldering reference books, we scoured the four corners of God’s own internet, all in an effort to figure out what it means. We’ve done this, not for pleasure, but because it’s our duty as a news organization. Equity is now the organizing principle of the United States of America.

On the very day he was inaugurated, Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985. That order makes equity mandatory across the federal government. Yet strangely, neither Joe Biden nor anyone else in the administration ever defined the word. So what is equity? Tonight, finally, we know what it is.

Equity, it turns out, is racism. It’s as simple as that. Equity is racism. And to be clear, we don’t mean racism in the sense that ice cream and Shakespeare and math are all now supposedly racist, or that Dr. Seuss is now considered an Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan. We’re not talking about the Ilhan Omar/Atlantic magazine definition — which by the way, isn’t actually language, but just another blunt political weapon. No. We mean racism in the literal sense, in the way that Martin Luther King defined the term: the act of hurting some people and helping others, purely on the basis of their respective races. Bigotry, in other words. Prejudice. Hatred. That’s what equity is.

We know this, thanks to Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Earlier today, Lightfoot released a two-page manifesto defining equity. “Equity and inclusion are the north stars of this administration,” Lightfoot explained. And then she got specific about it.

“On the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as Mayor of this great City, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color.” In the name of equity, Lori Lightfoot is refusing to grant interviews to White people.

Lightfoot took pains to explain that she doesn’t mean any of this personally. In fact, she conceded that some of the White reporters who cover city hall in Chicago are talented and hardworking. But unfortunately, they are, Lightfoot said, “White, nonetheless.” So there it is, as plainly as anyone’s ever said it out loud. White people are disqualified because they are White. Not because of anything they’ve done or said or think. Lori Lightfoot doesn’t care about that. She says so. Lightfoot isn’t interested in what these White people might be like as individuals, as people. She doesn’t even care what kind of White they are. Their ancestors could be from Italy or Luxembourg or Finland or Spain. They could be members of the British royal family. They could be penniless Romanian immigrants living in a box on the sidewalk on Michigan Avenue. Rich or poor, it doesn’t matter to Lori Lightfoot.

To Lori Lightfoot, all that matters is the fact they’re White because White people are the same. They are entirely defined by the color of their skin. You can see how this makes life easier for Lori Lightfoot. She knows who to hate, just by looking at them. If someday the Chicago police rounded up the entire population of the city, Lori Lightfoot would have no trouble pulling the right ones out of line for punishment. By the way, in case you’re wondering, yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved. Lori Lightfoot is a monster. Any society that allows politicians to talk like this has a very ugly future ahead. Very ugly.

Not much has been said about it, including from white reporters.

Lightfoot is a dangerous bigot as Tucker said and the weakness of the people standing up to it will allow the problem to grow much worse.

Watch:

