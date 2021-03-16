Prince Harry had unproductive calls with his father and brother









Prince Harry, who has taken to sharing all his personal business in public, has spoken to his dad Charles and brother William after his nasty Oprah Winfrey interview. He told Gayle King the talks so far are “not productive.”

I can’t understand why. All the couple did was call them racist liars who nearly drove his wife to suicide.

“I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling,” Winfrey’s best friend said Tuesday of a weekend call to Harry and wife Meghan Markle at their home in California.

Did he call his ailing grandfather? Not likely.

“And it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” King, 66, said on “CBS This Morning,” the show she co-hosts.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were ‘not productive.’ But they are glad they have at least started a conversation,” she said of her chat with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, she stressed, “No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”

No surprises there.

Charles, who is Britain’s 72-year-old heir to the throne, came off the worst in the Oprah special, with Harry admitting he felt “hurt” by the treatment of his dad who stopped taking his calls.

Harry also admitted being distant from once-tight brother William, with their feud long rumored to be central in Harry’s split from the family.

The couple has replaced their royal logo.

Apparently, the negative stories are still leaking and they blame the royal family for it.

“What is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but they believe all these false stories keep coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” King said.

“I think it’s frustrating for them to see it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

Uh, yeah.

The only way they will move forward is for the royal family to admit their guilt.

King said Markle is a really sweet,c aring person.

