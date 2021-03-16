Kim’s sister threatens Biden! Remember when the media fawned over her?









North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un has not responded to multiple outreach efforts from the Biden administration and now his nasty younger sister, Kim Yo Jong issued a vague threat.

Kim Yo Jong officially holds a high-ranking position in North Korea’s only political party. She’s in charge of their horrendous concentration camps. This maniacal woman issued a statement warning the White House against “causing a stink with its first step.” It was an apparent reference to any attempt by the Biden administration to reverse moves made by President Trump in his diplomatic overtures to North Korea.

“We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” she said, according to CNN, which cited the North Korean state news agency. “If it wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

The remarks by Jong came after a press briefing in which Psaki said the Biden administration had not heard from or spoken to North Korea’s government.

“Diplomacy is always our goal. Our goal is to reduce the risk of escalation. But, to date, we have not received any response,” Psaki said.

Yeah, well they don’t want to talk to this administration and they don’t respect them.

In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.https://t.co/zHO2nzhnv5 — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) March 16, 2021

Remember when the corrupt media and Democrats fawned over this witch so they could diss then-Vice President Mike Pence? They chose to support this maniacal woman over VP Pence.

THE KIM LOVEFEST

The NY Times started the lovefest for the sister of the homicidal maniac.

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un’s sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

The NY Times salivated over her “taking Pence’s spotlight” after turning “on the charm” at the Winter Olympics.

CNN slobbered over the murderous femme fatale for “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.” All she did was show up!

The Washington Post entered the controversy with this headline: “The Ivanka Trump of North Korea…” the headline read, Kurtz reported.

The media claim North Korea won the diplomacy gold. Why?

Who determined this? They’ve made no concessions, starve and torture their populace, threaten war, and all they have to do is send Kim Jong’s sister to the Olympics and that’s enough for media? This is insane. https://t.co/ctA1o5GzKq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2018

They did it before. They really, really liked Bashar al-Assad’s wife

The Weekly Standard reminds us of the 2011 Vogue article praising Bashar al-Assad’s wife. Bashar has killed hundreds of thousands and wife, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter. The article, “A Rose in the Desert”, soon disappeared. The bloom was off the rose. (It’s available only on the Wayback Machine.)

Related