Somehow MSM isn’t interested in Hunter ‘f*ing sex’ videos in the hands of Russians

















While naked in bed with a hooker, Hunter Biden said, “The Russians have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex!”

The Daily Mail has a video of him telling a prostitute that Russian drug dealers stole ANOTHER of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Vegas hotel room.

If true, Russians might have something to use to blackmail Hunter and Joe.

But the US media doesn’t care.

The video is from 2019.

Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Las Vegas bender in which he spent “18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite.”

After filming himself having sex with the woman using his laptop in January 2019, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent “18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,” sometimes costing $10,000 a night.

“I spent f_ing crazy amounts of money,” Hunter said. “was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here,’ crazy f_ing party and each night it’s nobody.”

The debauched crackhead must have lost at least three computers, possibly four or twenty for all we know. The one that was exposed by a computer tech in Delaware, the second one lost, contained sensitive government information.

In fact, where did this video come from?

The third laptop still appears to be missing – and was taken by Russian drug dealers after they partied with Hunter in Vegas, he told a prostitute in a conversation caught on camera.

The laptops contain embarrassing pictures, videos, and communications of the president’s son.

Hunter’s behavior is sociopathic and immature.

